Azerbaijani FM meets with EU's Kaja Kallas for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - PHOTO

Azerbaijani FM meets with EU's Kaja Kallas for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - PHOTO

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Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov welcomes Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Vice President of the European Commission.

It was noted that the visit highlights the importance of Azerbaijan-EU engagement and dialogue at a time of evolving regional and global dynamics, the Azerbaijan Foreign Ministry stated on X, News.Az reports.

"It provides an opportunity to expand cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests," the post reads.

News.Az