President Aliyev visits 19th Caspian Agro Week, 31st Interfood Azerbaijan exhibitions
- 05 May 2026 16:12
- 05 May 2026 16:14
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Photo: AZERTAC
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva on Tuesday visited the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum - Caspian Agro Week and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.