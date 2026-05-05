President Aliyev visits 19th Caspian Agro Week, 31st Interfood Azerbaijan exhibitions

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their daughter Leyla Aliyeva on Tuesday visited the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition and Forum - Caspian Agro Week and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - InterFood Azerbaijan at the Baku Expo Center, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

News.Az