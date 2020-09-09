Speech by Tural Ganjaliyev at the meeting of the PACE committee (VIDEO)
09 Sep 2020
During the discussion of the issue "tensions on Armenia-Azerbaijan border" at the meeting of the PACE's Committee on Political Affairs and Democracy, MP Tural Ganjaliyev spoke about the attempt by Armenia to occupy the Tovuz district of Azerbaijan in July 2020.
