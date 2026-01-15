Spotify announces monthly subscription price increase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Spotify announced on Thursday that it will increase the price of its monthly premium subscription by $1, bringing the cost to $12.99 for existing subscribers in the United States, Estonia, and Latvia, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares of the Swedish streaming company Spotify rose nearly 3% in premarket trading following the announcement.

The company stated that the new pricing will take effect on subscribers’ billing dates beginning in February. Consumers will receive an email notification regarding the adjustment.

