Sri Lanka doubles troops for Cyclone Ditwah recovery

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lanka has nearly doubled its military deployment to regions devastated by Cyclone Ditwah, which has killed 627 people, sending tens of thousands of troops to assist with recovery efforts, the army said Monday,News.Az reports, citing AFP.

The cyclone has affected more than two million people—almost 10 percent of the population—making it the worst disaster on the island this century.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) warned of further heavy monsoon rains on Monday, with more than 50 millimetres expected in many areas, including the central region, which has been hardest hit. Additional landslide warnings were also issued.

Since November 27, when Cyclone Ditwah brought intense rains causing floods and landslides, the DMC has confirmed 627 deaths, with another 190 people missing. Residents were urged to “take adequate precautions to minimise damage caused by temporary localised strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.”

Army chief Lasantha Rodrigo said 38,500 security personnel had been deployed to strengthen recovery and clean-up operations in flood-affected and landslide-hit areas, nearly doubling the initial deployment.

"Since the disaster, security forces have been able to rescue 31,116 people who were in distress," Rodrigo said in a pre-recorded statement.

Army spokesman Waruna Gamage said additional troops were deployed as the rescue efforts turned into a recovery operation.

"We have almost doubled the deployment as we are now engaged in rebuilding roads, bridges and also helping with the clean-up of drinking water wells contaminated with floodwaters," Gamage told AFP.

The tea-growing central region was the hardest hit, with 471 deaths reported, according to official data.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who has described the disaster as the most challenging faced by any Sri Lankan government, last week visited affected areas to monitor relief operations.

He also unveiled a recovery package offering 10 million rupees ($33,000) for victims to buy land in safer areas and rebuild.

The government will also offer livelihood support and cash assistance to replace kitchen utensils, bedding and to buy food.

It is not yet clear how much the relief package will cost the government, which is still emerging from its worst economic meltdown in 2022, when it ran out of foreign exchange to finance even the most essential imports.

Dissanayake has said the government cannot fund the reconstruction costs alone and has appealed for foreign assistance, including from the International Monetary Fund.

More than 75,000 homes have been damaged in the disaster, including nearly 5,000 that were completely destroyed. A senior official earlier estimated recovery and reconstruction costs could reach US$7 billion.

News.Az