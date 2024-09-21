Sri Lanka imposed curfew after voting for presidential election

+ ↺ − 16 px

Curfew has been imposed in Sri Lanka with effect from 10 p.m. on Saturday to 6 a.m. on Sunday, police announced in a press release, News.Az reports citing Xinhua.

The police said that President Ranil Wickremesinghe, as the defense minister, has imposed the curfew through a gazette notification.The police said that while a peaceful situation prevails in the country, the decision to impose curfew was taken to ensure further safety of people.The police urged Sri Lankans to stay at home.Those who are engaged in election duties in this period can use their official identity cards as curfew passes, the police said, adding that those who are on their way to the airport or returning from abroad can use the air ticket as a curfew pass.Voting for the presidential election in Sri Lanka started at 7 a.m. local time on Saturday and officially ended at 4 p.m. on the same day.

News.Az