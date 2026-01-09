Sri Lanka unveils major post-Cyclone Ditwah housing program

The initiative, part of the government’s “Rebuilding Sri Lanka” program, began in the Anuradhapura and Kurunegala districts, with new housing projects inaugurated in Galnewa, Rajanganaya, Nikaweratiya, and Rideegama, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

The program aims to support communities that suffered widespread destruction during the cyclone.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake said preliminary assessments indicate that between 20,000 and 25,000 houses will need to be rebuilt nationwide. Official data show that around 6,000 homes were completely destroyed, while an estimated 17,000 to 18,000 more were partially damaged or located in unsafe areas. Authorities plan to finalize the full damage assessment in the coming weeks.

The president noted that the reconstruction effort will run alongside existing national housing programs funded through the 2026 budget. These plans include building 31,000 houses for low-income families, conflict-displaced communities, and estate-sector workers, with additional support from India for hill-country housing projects.

The Sri Lankan economy suffered an estimated $4.1 billion in losses due to Cyclone Ditwah.