Stellantis forecasts second-half recovery after €2.3bn loss, €3bn cash burn in H1

Stellantis (BIT: ) (NYSE: ) said Tuesday it expects net revenues to grow and operating income margins to remain in the low single digits in the second half, signaling a gradual recovery following a difficult first half of the year, News.az reports citing Investing.

The automaker also projected better industrial free cash flow in the second half, after burning through 3 billion euros ($3.48 billion) during the first six months.

“Our new leadership team, while realistic about the challenges, will continue making the tough decisions needed to re-establish profitable growth and significantly improved results,” new CEO Antonio Filosa said in a statement.

"2025 is turning out to be a tough year, but also one of gradual improvement."

The company said its outlook assumes current tariff rules remain unchanged and estimates total tariff costs of around 1.5 billion euros in 2025, including 300 million euros already incurred in the first half.

Stellantis confirmed preliminary results released last week, including a 13% drop in net revenues to 74.3 billion euros, an adjusted operating income margin of 0.7%, and a net loss of 2.3 billion euros.

