Stellantis shifts strategy to Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot

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Global automaker Stellantis N.V. is preparing a major strategic shift that will concentrate investment on its core brands, as new Chief Executive Officer Antonio Filosa pushes a turnaround plan aimed at restoring profitability and market share, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The company is expected to prioritize four key brands, Jeep, Ram Trucks, Peugeot, and Fiat, which will receive a “material increase” in funding under the upcoming strategy, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The plan, set to be formally presented on May 21, marks a shift away from evenly distributing investment across Stellantis’ 14-brand portfolio, one of the largest in the global automotive industry.

Other brands in the group, including Citroën, Opel and Alfa Romeo, are expected to take on more regional roles, focusing on specific markets where they have stronger recognition or growth potential. These brands will also increasingly rely on shared technology developed by the core group.

Sources said Stellantis does not plan to shut down weaker brands but will instead reposition them to operate with more localized strategies.

The restructuring comes as Stellantis faces pressure in both European and U.S. markets, while also competing with rising Chinese automakers expanding globally. The company previously recorded a €22.2 billion charge as it scaled back some electric vehicle plans.

Stellantis shares have also fallen significantly in recent years, reflecting investor concerns over strategy and profitability in a rapidly changing auto industry.

Despite speculation that underperforming brands could eventually be closed, executives reportedly believe several still hold long-term value depending on market conditions.

Analysts say the success of the new strategy will depend on whether Stellantis can balance cost efficiency with brand identity in a highly competitive global automotive market.

The upcoming business plan is expected to clarify how the company intends to navigate the transition toward electrification while stabilizing its global portfolio.

News.Az