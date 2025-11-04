Stellantis recalls over 320,000 Jeep vehicles in US over battery fire risk, regulator says

Stellantis is recalling more than 320,000 Jeep vehicles in the United States due to a high-voltage battery defect that could increase the risk of fire, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said Tuesday.

The recall affects Jeep Wrangler and Jeep Grand Cherokee models, according to the agency. U.S. safety officials said the issue stems from a potential battery failure that may cause overheating and, in rare cases, lead to a fire, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The automaker did not immediately comment on whether any injuries or incidents have been reported, but the recall underscores growing safety concerns around high-voltage systems as automakers move deeper into electrification.

Stellantis, one of the world’s largest carmakers and parent company of Jeep, has been expanding its hybrid and electric vehicle lineup across the U.S. market. The affected vehicles include newer model-year plug-in hybrid variants of two of Jeep’s most popular SUVs.

NHTSA said owners will be notified, and Stellantis service technicians will inspect and repair the vehicles as needed. Further details on the fix and repair timeline are expected to be released in the agency’s recall filing.

The announcement follows increased scrutiny from U.S. auto regulators over battery-related defects, as more electric and hybrid vehicles enter American roads.

News.Az