Stellantis recalls over 298,000 US vehicles over rollaway risk

Stellantis NV is recalling 298,439 Dodge Dart vehicles in the United States due to a shifter cable defect that could disable the park function, creating a risk of the vehicles rolling away, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects Dodge Dart models where the faulty shifter cable may prevent the car from properly engaging the “Park” position. Stellantis will notify owners and provide repairs free of charge to fix the issue and ensure the vehicles can safely remain stationary when parked, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

This recall highlights ongoing safety concerns in the automotive industry, following recent recalls by other manufacturers such as Nissan over fuel pump issues.

News.Az