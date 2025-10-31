St Helens sign Australian forward David Klemmer on two-year deal from 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

St Helens have secured a major addition to their forward pack, signing Australian international David Klemmer on a two-year deal starting in 2026.

Klemmer, 31, joins from St George Illawarra Dragons after a standout NRL career spanning 260 matches across the Dragons, Wests Tigers, Newcastle Knights, and Canterbury Bulldogs. A 2017 Rugby League World Cup winner, the powerhouse prop also starred for New South Wales in State of Origin and previously won the Brad Fittler Medal, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Standing at 6ft 5in, Klemmer says he is “truly privileged” to join the Super League giants.

“Saints demand success — I can’t wait to be part of that environment,” he said, adding he looks forward to working with senior forwards including Alex Walmsley and Curtis Sironen, and helping develop the club’s rising stars.

Head coach Paul Rowley hailed the signing as a major boost.

“David brings size, skill, and top-level experience. He’s competitive, consistent, and a great character — he’ll add a lot on and off the field.”

Klemmer will arrive with his family ahead of the 2026 campaign, promising fans he will “give everything” for the club.

