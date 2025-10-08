Yandex metrika counter

Starmer says India-UK trade pact creates new opportunities

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Wednesday said major opportunities were opening up in India as he began his first visit to the country to promote a trade deal signed earlier this year.

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi welcomed Starmer and what he described as “the largest ever trade delegation from the UK,” saying he hoped to strengthen their “shared vision of a stronger, mutually prosperous future,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The two-day visit follows the signing of a major trade accord between the two countries in London in July.


