State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture: Preliminary concept of General Plan of Baku is ready

"A preliminary look is ready, that is, a preliminary concept in connection with the General Plan of Baku, which is presented to the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture, Head of the international relations department of Committee Rufat Mahmudov told Report. According to him, this is a preliminary phase of all work.

Notably, the winner of the open tender for the preparation of the General Plan of Baku was the German town-planning company “AS + P”. Thus, the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture together with the company “AS + P” involved in cooperation launched the phase of the second stage of the preparation of the General Plan of Baku. At the second stage of preparation of the General Plan of Baku, strategic and multi-level planning of the territory of city, as well as technical work on modeling according to the main development parameters will be carried out.

It is planned to complete the preparation of the General Plan of Baku and submit the final draft to the Government of Azerbaijan until 2020.

News.Az

