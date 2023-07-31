State Deoartment: US continues to talk about peace agreement with Azerbaijan and Armenia

US continues to talk about peace agreement with Azerbaijan and Armenia, US State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said during a briefing on July 31, News.az reports.

"We continue to talk about a peace agreement. We continue to believe that a peace agreement is within reach," he said.

Miller pointed out that the Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been remained engaged in talking to leaders of both Armenia and Azerbaijan to help reach an agreement.

News.Az