State examinations are conducted at the Azerbaijan Military Academy named after Heydar Aliyev.

Cadets who have been trained and educated for four years in the specialties of the Land Forces, the Air Force, the Navy demonstrate their knowledge and skills.

Future officers will pass theoretical exams on the specialties mentioned above and the knowledge of guidance documents that will be held in the classrooms and specially equipped points. Also, cadets will pass practical exams on the tactical and fire training, the operation of military equipment, as well as other subjects to be carried out in the field conditions.

