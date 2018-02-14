Yandex metrika counter

State program on improvement of official statistics in 2018-2025 approved

State program on improvement of official statistics in 2018-2025 approved

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has issued an order on approval of “The State Program on Improvement of the Official Statistics in the Republic of Azerbaijan

APA reports that the State Statistical Committee is to coordinate the measures in the State Program, inform the president and the Cabinet of Ministers about execution of the program once a year.

In order to provide funding of the measures in the State Program, the Ministry of Finance is to take into account the necessary fund while developing state budget every year.

