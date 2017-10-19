State Security Service prevents smuggling of over half million fake excise stamps

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Security Service and the Ministry of Taxes are investigating the case.

The State Security Service (SSS) has prevented smuggling of 619,500 fake excise stamps intended for fake vodka production to Azerbaijan at the customs control on Azerbaijan-Georgia border, APA reported.



The SSS told APA, the investigation revealed that fake excise stamps were delivered to places which illegally operate and where harmful fake vodka mixed with water and poor quality alcohol were produced and put on bulk sale. Besides, many barrels with poor quality alcohol were found.



The State Security Service and the Ministry of Taxes are investigating the case.



Any kind of crime committed against the physical health of the citizens and gene pool of the population will resolutely be prevented in Azerbaijan.

News.Az

News.Az