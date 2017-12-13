Statoil intends to expand partnership with Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Statoil company intends to continue and expand partnership with Azerbaijan in the future, Fawad Quraishi, Norway’s Statoil Country Manager in Azerbaijan, said.

Quraishi made the remarks at the meeting with Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov in Baku, the Azerbaijani Energy Ministry said in a message Dec. 13.

According to the message, Quraishi congratulated Shahbazov on his appointment to the post of Azerbaijani energy minister.

"I am sure that the ties between Azerbaijan and Statoil will strengthen,” Quraishi said. “Azerbaijan is one of the most important countries for Statoil. The company's participation in the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli block of oil fields and in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil pipeline project, the involvement in exploration work at Karabakh, Ashrafi and Dan Ulduzu fields testifies to the successful cooperation, which we are very pleased with."

In his turn, Shahbazov appreciated Statoil's activity on the use of advanced experience, new technologies and attraction of investments in the Azerbaijani oil and gas sector since the first years of the country’s independence.

"This cooperation is beneficial for both sides,” Shahbazov said. “The projects related to the exploration and development of new fields will ensure a long-term partnership between Statoil and Azerbaijan. The Azerbaijani Energy Ministry will continue to render necessary support for the company's activity."

News.Az

News.Az