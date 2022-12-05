STEAM Azerbaijan project covers more than 100 thousand students – project manager

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Steam Azerbaijan project launched in 2019 has covered 318 schools, 22 centers and 100,305 students to date, the project manager said on Monday.

Project Manager Igrar Nazarov was speaking at the opening ceremony of the Steam Azerbaijan Festival (SAF 2022) in Baku, News.Az reports.

Nazarov said that out of 350 teams are participating in this year’s festival.

“Out of 350 teams, 158 represent Baku and 125 represent Azerbaijan’s districts. Some 27 teams representing seven countries are participating in the festival,” he added.

News.Az