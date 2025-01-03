Stephen Curry shines with perfect 3-point performance as Warriors defeat 76ers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stephen Curry scored 30 points, making all eight of his 3-point attempts, as the Golden State Warriors cruised to a 139-105 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

Takeaways

Key moment

Key stat

Up next

Golden State led 35-19 after the first quarter and extended a 16-point halftime lead to 25 at the end of the third quarter, News.Az reports, citing ESPN. Curry had 24 points by the end of the third quarter after going 6 of 6 from 3-point range. He made consecutive 3-pointers early in the fourth to put the Warriors up by 30 and left the game as both coaches emptied their benches minutes later.Jonathan Kuminga added 20 points off the bench.Joel Embiid led the Sixers with 28 points and 14 rebounds.Curry played through a right thumb sprain with tape on his right hand, and Embiid played through a left foot sprain after missing Wednesday's loss to the Kings.76ers: Philadelphia had their “Big Three” of Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and Paul George on the court, but have dropped back-to-back games after winning four straight. The 76ers gave up a season high in points, allowing Curry to get going and conceding a number of open looks from beyond the arc.Warriors: Golden State got a needed wire-to-wire win against a 76ers team with all three of its stars healthy. The Warriors, who had lost 13 of 17, showed glimpses of their crisp and efficient offense that propelled them to a 12-3 start.Curry had 13 points in the third, including back-to-back deep 3s, the second of which he banked in to put the Warriors ahead 89-68 with 4:49 left in the third quarter. Curry then raised both arms to his head in mock disbelief.The Warriors shot 56% (22 of 39) from 3-point range and 61% from the field overall.Both teams are in action on Saturday, with the Warriors hosting the Grizzlies and the 76ers visiting the Nets.

News.Az