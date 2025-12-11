STMicroelectronics secures €1B EIB credit line

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chipmaker STMicroelectronics announced on Thursday that it has established a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) credit line with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The first €500 million tranche will support research and development as well as high-volume chip manufacturing in Italy and France, the company said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“About 60% of the agreement is focused on high-volume manufacturing capabilities, including key sites in Catania, Agrate, and Crolles, while the remaining 40% is dedicated to R&D,” the Franco-Italian group added.

This marks the ninth financing agreement between the EIB and STMicroelectronics, bringing total support to €4.2 billion since 1994.

