Yandex metrika counter

STMicroelectronics secures €1B EIB credit line

  • Economics
  • Share
STMicroelectronics secures €1B EIB credit line
Photo: Reuters

Chipmaker STMicroelectronics announced on Thursday that it has established a €1 billion ($1.2 billion) credit line with the European Investment Bank (EIB).

The first €500 million tranche will support research and development as well as high-volume chip manufacturing in Italy and France, the company said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters

“About 60% of the agreement is focused on high-volume manufacturing capabilities, including key sites in Catania, Agrate, and Crolles, while the remaining 40% is dedicated to R&D,” the Franco-Italian group added.

This marks the ninth financing agreement between the EIB and STMicroelectronics, bringing total support to €4.2 billion since 1994.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      