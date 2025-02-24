Stock market outlook: Dow, S&P 500, Nasdaq futures gain ahead of Nvidia’s earnings report

+ ↺ − 16 px

US stock futures rose on Monday, indicating a rebound from recent losses as investors weighed potential risks to Nvidia (NVDA) from President Trump’s trade policy changes ahead of its earnings report later this week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures (YM=F) climbed 0.7%, on the heels of its worst week since October. Contracts on the S&P 500 (ES=F) and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 (NQ=F) added 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Stocks are turning upbeat after Friday's steep declines capped a losing week, which was marked by data showing American consumers and businesses are getting concerned about Trump's tariff plans.

How well Nvidia is navigating the looming threat of those tariffs will be closely watched when the AI chipmaker reports its results on Wednesday — the highlight of the week. Eyes are also on Big Tech's demand for AI — underlined by signs that Microsoft (MSFT) is pulling back on datacenter construction — and risks to from China-based DeepSeek's lower-cost tech.

Shares in Nvidia edged up 1% as tech stocks chipped away at recent losses. Meta (META), Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft, and Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) all made slight gains. But Apple slipped after it pledged to spend and invest $500 billion in the US.

Meanwhile, a win for mainstream German parties in Sunday's elections cheered investors grappling with uncertainty around Trump's quick-moving policy shifts. The benchmark DAX stock index jumped nearly 1% on Monday morning as business optimism for an economic turnaround grew.

Key events this week include the January report for the Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) index on Friday. The PCE index is the Federal Reserve's preferred measure for inflation. Reports on US GDP, the housing market, and consumer confidence are also due in coming days.

News.Az