China pushes “AI Plus” strategy with new guidelines

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China has released new implementation guidelines aimed at regulating and promoting the innovative development of artificial intelligence (AI) agents, as part of its broader push under the “AI plus” initiative.

The guidelines were jointly issued by the Cyberspace Administration of China, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to an official statement, the framework is intended to implement the State Council’s “AI plus” strategy while promoting the orderly growth of intelligent agents as a key category of AI products and services.

The guidelines define AI agents as intelligent systems capable of autonomous perception, memory, decision-making, interaction, and execution. These systems are increasingly integrating into both cyberspace and the physical world, supported by advances such as large language models.

The document outlines core principles for development, emphasizing safety and controllability, standardized growth, innovation-driven progress, and application-focused deployment.

It identifies four major areas of action. First, it calls for strengthening foundational capabilities by improving technological infrastructure and establishing unified standards and protocols.

Second, it stresses the importance of ensuring safety and security in AI agent development and deployment.

Third, it highlights application-driven expansion, identifying 19 key scenarios across sectors including scientific research, industrial development, consumer services, public welfare, and social governance.

Finally, the guidelines promote building a stronger innovation ecosystem, encouraging industrial cooperation, and expanding real-world application of AI agent technologies.

News.Az