Storm Ashley has caused travel disruptions due to strong winds and heavy rain

Storm Ashley has led to travel disruptions across the UK as strong winds and heavy rain impact the region, News.Az reports.

Heavy rain and 80mph winds are predicted in places, with the first named storm of the season "likely" to bring a threat of injuries and danger to life, the Met Office has said.A yellow warning for wind came into place for the entirety of Scotland and Northern Ireland and parts of north-west England and Wales at 3am and ran until midnight on Sunday.An amber warning for the north-west of Scotland was issued from 9am on Monday until midnight, with the weather service warning "injuries and danger to life is likely from large waves and beach material being thrown on to coastal roads, sea fronts and properties".Ferry operator CalMac cancelled the majority of sailings, with the islands of Arran, Bute, Lewis and Harris being cut off as a result of adverse conditions at sea caused by the high winds.On Friday, operator P&O Ferries announced its sailings between Larne in Northern Ireland and Cairnryan in Scotland's south west were to be cancelled on Sunday.

