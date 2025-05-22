Storm-hit southern France lacks water, more rain ahead

+ ↺ − 16 px

Communities in southern France are preparing for thunderstorms just days after severe flooding struck the region, leaving around 1,000 residents in one area without access to drinking water, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Residents in Le Lavandou, a commune in the southeastern region of Var, where three people were killed and infrastructure was heavily damaged in the floods, have been warned it could be until next weekend to have drinking water restored, France Bleu reported.

As authorities work round-the-clock to restore water supplies and address the major damage to roads, bridges and train tracks, the region has now been put under another weather warning.

The yellow warning for thunderstorms and possible flooding will be in place from 7 until 10pm in the Var region and the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence region neighbouring it to the north. The Alpes Maritimes region on the southeast tip of France will be under the same warning from 4pm.

Flooding in the region is not forecast to be as severe as earlier in the week, where the storms have left Var residents mourning the death of three pensioners who were swept away while in their vehicles in two separate incidents.

