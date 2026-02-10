Student shot at Maryland high school -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

A student was shot inside a high school in Rockville, Maryland, on Monday, and a suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident happened at Thomas S. Wootton High School, where authorities quickly responded and secured the area, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Police confirmed that one person is being held in connection with the shooting.

Following the incident, the school was placed on lockdown as officers worked to ensure there was no ongoing threat. Officials have not yet released further details about the suspect or the condition of the injured student.

News.Az