Sudan accuses RSF of genocide, calls for action

Sudan on Tuesday accused the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) of committing genocide and urged the international community to take action beyond verbal condemnation.

Speaking at a UN General Assembly session marking the 10th anniversary of the International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of Genocide, Sudanese Minister Faisal Abdelazim Salim Mohamed said civilians in El-Fasher and other areas have faced mass killings, sexual violence, forced displacement, and deliberate destruction of evidence, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

“These acts, in their scale and intent, meet the legal definition of genocide,” Mohamed said. “They are documented, public, and demand accountability—not mere expressions of concern.”

Sudan called on the international community to implement concrete, lawful, and decisive measures to protect civilians, including:

Halting arms flows and military support to the RSF

Targeted sanctions against organizers and financiers of atrocities

Denial of safe havens for individuals glorifying violence

Stronger international cooperation to prevent weapons from reaching non-state armed groups

Mohamed stressed that “genocide is not only a crime against its victims. It’s a test of the international system itself.”

The conflict between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began in April 2023, has killed thousands and displaced millions across the country.

