Sudanese Ambassador completes his diplomatic tenure in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Sudanese ambassador Mohamed Elias Mohamed al-Haq who is completing his diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan, AzerTag reports.

Ambassador Mohamed Elias Mohamed al-Haq thanked the Azerbaijani government for support during his diplomatic tenure, and noted that he spared no efforts to develop bilateral friendly relations between the two countries.

They emphasized that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Sudan.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his gratitude to Ambassador Mohammad Elias Mohamed al-Haq for his contributions to the development of bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Sudan, including the cooperation within various international organizations, particularly within the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Non-Aligned Movement, and wished the ambassador success in his future activities.

News.Az

News.Az