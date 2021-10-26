Sudanese army chief denies military coup, vows for democratic transition

+ ↺ − 16 px

General Commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan on Tuesday vowed to achieve democratic transition in Sudan and preserve the December Revolution, Xinhua reports.

"We want to correct the path of the transition and what we did is not a military coup," said Al-Burhan at a press conference in Khartoum.

"The coming government will be a pure civilian government comprising of national competencies and will not include any partisans," he added.

On Monday, Al-Burhan declared a state of emergency across the country, dissolved the transitional Sovereign Council and the government, and relieved the state governors.

Since then, demonstrators have taken to the street in Khartoum, rejecting the measures announced by Al-Burhan and demanding a civilian government.

News.Az

News.Az