Sudanese cabinet meets in Khartoum for first time since civil war

On Tuesday, the Sudanese government held its first cabinet meeting in the capital, Khartoum, since the outbreak of civil war in mid-April 2023.

Discussions focused on initiating "an inclusive Sudanese-Sudanese dialogue that excludes no one," aiming to advance national recovery efforts, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The session, chaired by transitional Prime Minister Kamil Idris and attended by all 22 cabinet members, also focused on developing foreign relations through official and public diplomacy, and working towards achieving peace across Sudan.

At a press conference after the session, Idris outlined the government's key priorities, including post-war reconstruction, economic revival, improving security for citizens, supporting the voluntary return of displaced persons and refugees, and boosting productive sectors to raise national output.

The prime minister recently announced that the government will relocate to Khartoum in the coming months, after previously operating from Port Sudan, eastern Sudan.

Sudan remains gripped by a conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which erupted in April 2023. The fighting has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced millions, both internally and across borders, deepening the country's humanitarian crisis.

