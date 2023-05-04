Sugovushan hosts solemn opening ceremony of International “President Cup 2023” regatta

+ ↺ − 16 px

The solemn opening ceremony of the International President Cup 2023 regatta, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, was held in Sugovushan settlement of Tartar district, News.Az reports.

Addressing the opening ceremony, President of the Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation Vugar Ahmadov informed about the "President's Cup-2023" tournament. He said that the regatta brings together athletes from about 20 countries.

On the first day, canoeists and rowers will compete in Sugovushan, while during next two days athletes will compete in rowing at the Kura Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir district.

Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories included in the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Bashir Hajiyev emphasized the importance of the regatta.

Touching upon the importance of the “President Cup 2023” regatta, Azerbaijan's Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said that the competitions, held for third time in Sugovushan, attracts more and more participants from foreign countries every year. He highlighted the state care to this field, noting that the athletes always feel attention and care of President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva for this field of sport.

The President Cup 2023 to be organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports and Azerbaijan Canoe and Rowing Federation, will welcome both young canoeists and rowers, born between 2005 and 2010. The canoe sprint competitions will be held on 200, 500 and 1000 metres in K1, K2 and C1 and WK1 and WC1, depending on the age group.

The closing ceremony of the International President Cup 2023 Regatta will take place on May 7 in Baku Seaside Boulevard, which will end with a 3D effect show over the water and fireworks.

News.Az