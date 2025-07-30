Sunderland complete £17m signing of Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sunderland have confirmed the signing of Granit Xhaka from Bayer Leverkusen for £17 million, with the Swiss international agreeing to a three-year deal.

The 32-year-old midfielder returns to the Premier League after two successful seasons in Germany, where he helped Leverkusen win the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal in 2023/24, News.Az reports, citing Fabrizio Romano.

“I’m very proud to be here,” Xhaka said. “We are back to where this Club needs to be, and we want to stay here to write our own history. I feel ready to help the team with my experience and quality.”

This isn't just a Club, this is Sunderland.



Welcome back to the @PremierLeague, Granit Xhaka! pic.twitter.com/MLfHyKBVzo — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) July 30, 2025

Xhaka previously spent seven seasons at Arsenal before leaving for Leverkusen in 2023.

