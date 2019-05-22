Support points created during large-scale drills of Azerbaijani army - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

The activities are being carried out in support points created in the field conditions as part of the large-scale operational-tactical exercises of the Azerbaijani Army, the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Ideological, moral-psychological training of military personnel during combat training and combat operations is conducted at various points, the military personnel is provided by psychological assistance, and the servicemen have got the first knowledge of international humanitarian law.

An emergency and long-term medical intervention, as well as an assessment of the battle trauma, evacuation, and other medical measures, are practically carried out in the existing field medical point.

