Supporter of ex-president Kocharyan tried to bribe a citizen in return for backtracking on his previous testimony

A supporter of Armenia's ex-president Robert Kocharyan tried to bribe a citizen who was recognized as an aggrieved person in the violent clashes between protesters and security forces in the wake of the disputed 2008 presidential election, asking him to backtrack on his previous testimony in return for a hefty monetary reward, the Armenian Police said.

Kocharyan and some other former officials stand accused of overthrowing the constitutional order back in 2008, ARKA reports.



The Police said in a statement on December 19 that they have obtained information that supporters of Robert Kocharyan are meeting with the people who were recognized as aggrieved persons and witnesses of the 2008 events trying to bribe them in return for the refusal of their previous testimonies.



In particular, one of Kocharyan’s supporters invited a person recognized as an aggrieved person to an office in a Yerevan Kanaker neighborhood and asked him to backtrack on his previous testimony and ignore the court hearings in return for the amount, which the government is to provide him. Besides, the victim was promised a high position after 'the change of power' in the country.



Police said they have launched a criminal case into this episode and also conducted searches to clarify some circumstances.

News.Az

