Surfer killed in shark attack at Sydney Beach

A surfer has died after being attacked by a large shark at Long Reef Beach in northern Sydney on Saturday morning, marking the city’s first fatal shark incident in more than three years.

The victim, who has not yet been identified, was surfing about 100 meters from shore when the attack occurred. Fellow surfers pulled him from the water, but police said he had suffered “catastrophic injuries” and died at the scene, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Authorities have closed several nearby beaches while investigations continue. The shark species has not been identified.

This is Australia’s fourth fatal shark attack in 2025, according to Taronga Zoo data.

