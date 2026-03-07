Suspect arrested in Molotov cocktail attack on Yerevan NSS headquarters

+ ↺ − 16 px

Authorities have arrested the individual suspected of carrying out a Molotov cocktail attack targeting the National Security Service (NSS) headquarters in downtown Yerevan on Friday evening.

According to Ministry of Internal Affairs spokesperson Narek Sargsyan, the suspect was apprehended as part of an ongoing investigation. The motive behind the attack has not yet been determined, and fortunately, no injuries were reported, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

A video circulating online, filmed from a passing vehicle, shows a person throwing a Molotov cocktail at the gate of the NSS building on Nalbandyan Street. Authorities continue to investigate the incident to determine the circumstances and potential links to other security concerns.

