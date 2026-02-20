Police conduct raids in Yerevan after deadly shooting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Law enforcement agencies in Armenia have launched extensive searches at around 40 locations in the capital as part of an ongoing criminal investigation, officials said.

Officers from the Ministry of Internal Affairs, working with the Investigative Committee, are carrying out operations linked to a case opened after a series of violent incidents in the city on February 18, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

According to the ministry, the case includes charges of murder, attempted murder, hooliganism, and illegal arms trafficking. Authorities have not yet released details about suspects or possible motives.

In a statement, the Investigative Committee said the searches are aimed at “clarifying all circumstances surrounding the crimes and ensuring accountability for those responsible.”

The large-scale operation follows a February 18 shooting in the capital that left one person dead and nine others injured, triggering public concern and an immediate criminal investigation.

