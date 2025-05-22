Suspect charged with killing two Israeli embassy staff in Washington DC shooting
Photo credit: thenightly.com.au
A man born in Chicago, who was arrested as the sole suspect in the fatal shooting of two Israeli embassy employees in Washington, was charged Thursday in federal court with two counts of first-degree murder in what has been widely denounced as an antisemitic attack, News.Az reports citing Reuters.
Elias Rodriguez, 30, is accused of opening fire on a group of people on Wednesday night as they left an event for young diplomats hosted by the American Jewish Committee, an advocacy group that supports Israel and fights antisemitism.
News.Az