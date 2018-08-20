Suspect in US Embassy gun attack arrested in Ankara

+ ↺ − 16 px

A suspect involved in the early morning gun attack on the U.S. Embassy in capital Ankara has been arrested, according to a police source Monday.

A search to nab the suspects involved in the attack was launched soon after the attack, resulting in the arrest of one, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The suspect is being interrogated at a police station in Ankara, Anadolu Agency reports.

The attack took place at 5.30 a.m. local time (0230GMT) when six shots were fired from a white vehicle at the U.S. Embassy's main entrance.

Earlier, Turkey's presidential aide had condemned the attack on U.S. Embassy and said all foreign missions in the country remain safe.

In a Twitter post, Ibrahim Kalin said: "We condemn the attack on the U.S. embassy. This is a clear attempt to create chaos.

"Turkey is a safe country and all foreign missions remain safe under the law. The incident is being investigated and will be clarified as soon as possible."

In a written statement, the Ankara Governor had said there were no casualties in the incident.

News.Az

News.Az