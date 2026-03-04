Yandex metrika counter

Suspected Iranian drone hits CIA station in Riyadh

Source: AFP

A suspected Iranian drone attack targeted the CIA station at the U.S. Embassy in Saudi Arabia’s capital, Riyadh, on Monday, according to two people familiar with the matter.

A drone strike believed to be carried out by Iran hit the CIA’s station at the embassy compound, News.Az reports, citing The Washington Post.

According to the newspaper, the incident could be viewed as a “symbolic victory for the Islamic Republic.”

The publication emphasized that no CIA personnel were injured in the attack.

On Tuesday, The Washington Post, citing a warning circulated among U.S. State Department employees, reported that part of the roof of one of the embassy buildings had collapsed following the drone strike. The report said the attack occurred on Monday and was attributed to Iran.

The U.S. State Department said that operations at the embassy have been suspended.


