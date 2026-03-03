Yandex metrika counter

Watch: Moment Iranian drone hits Oman's Port of Salalah

Watch: Moment Iranian drone hits Oman's Port of Salalah
Footage circulating online shows the moment an Iranian drone strike hit the Port of Salalah in Oman, News.Az reports. 

The video captures a loud explosion followed by a plume of smoke rising from the port area, one of the country’s key maritime and logistics hubs.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

