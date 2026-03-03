Watch: Moment Iranian drone hits Oman's Port of Salalah

+ ↺ − 16 px

Footage circulating online shows the moment an Iranian drone strike hit the Port of Salalah in Oman, News.Az reports.

The video captures a loud explosion followed by a plume of smoke rising from the port area, one of the country’s key maritime and logistics hubs.

Moment Iranian drone strike hit the Port of Salalah in Oman. pic.twitter.com/OGQs7CYqr3 — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 3, 2026

News.Az