Watch: Moment Iranian drone hits Oman's Port of Salalah
- 03 Mar 2026 14:19
- 03 Mar 2026 14:24
- 1050868
- Middle East
- Share https://news.az/news/watch-moment-iranian-drone-hits-oman-s-port-of-salalah Copied
Source: salalahport.com
Footage circulating online shows the moment an Iranian drone strike hit the Port of Salalah in Oman, News.Az reports.
The video captures a loud explosion followed by a plume of smoke rising from the port area, one of the country’s key maritime and logistics hubs.
Moment Iranian drone strike hit the Port of Salalah in Oman. pic.twitter.com/OGQs7CYqr3— Clash Report (@clashreport) March 3, 2026
By Nijat Babayev