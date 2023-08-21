Suspected Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli woman in West Bank-Israeli military

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Israeli woman was killed in a suspected Palestinian shooting attack near the West Bank city on Monday, the Israeli military said, News.az reports citing Reuters.

Israel's ambulance service said an Israeli man who was also seriously wounded in the incident was transferred to hospital and that a 6-year-old who was in the car was "miraculously unharmed".

The military said in a statement it had set up roadblocks and was searching for the suspects, who it said fired from a passing vehicle.

