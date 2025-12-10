Swatch, citizen investigated for price-fixing in Italy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian authorities have launched two parallel investigations into Swiss watchmaker Swatch and Japan’s Citizen Watch over alleged online retail price-fixing by their authorized distributors.

The probes focus on possible restrictions on price competition and “retaliatory measures” against distributors who fail to comply, the Italian antitrust agency said. Inspections of Swatch and Citizen offices in Italy took place on Dec. 3, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Swatch confirmed the visit, saying it is fully cooperating and aims to clarify potential violations concerning its Tissot Italy and Mido Italy brands. Citizen has not commented.

