Italy, Ukraine discuss steps toward lasting peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome on Tuesday to review progress in negotiations aimed at achieving what both leaders called a “just and lasting peace” for Ukraine.

During the talks at Palazzo Chigi, the two leaders assessed current diplomatic efforts and outlined next steps in the peace process. Zelenskyy thanked Italy for recently sending emergency equipment to support Ukraine’s energy sector, which continues to suffer from Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

Meloni and Zelenskyy emphasized the need for strong coordination between European and American partners, saying Western unity is vital for Europe’s long-term security. They also highlighted the importance of credible security guarantees to prevent future aggression and stressed maintaining pressure on Russia to engage in talks seriously.

Meloni reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to Ukraine, saying Rome will continue to support both its defense and future reconstruction.

Separately, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani condemned recent Russian attacks on civilians and said Italy’s 12th military aid package — along with additional supplies and generators — is currently being delivered. He reiterated that Italy remains “firmly at Kyiv’s side.”

News.Az