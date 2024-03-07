Sweden becomes full NATO member

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden Thursday became NATO's newest member, dropping its long-standing neutrality and joining the alliance in the wake of Russia's full-scale operation of Ukraine more than two years ago, News.az reports citing Politico.

The accession became official in the wake of Hungary submitting its ratification protocol; it was the final one of 31 alliance members to give Sweden the nod.

With Sweden now a full member of NATO, it is covered by the alliance's Article 5, obliging all other members to come to each other's defense if they are attacked.

