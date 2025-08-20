Sweden ready to support Ukraine with air and naval surveillance, says PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden is ready to contribute airspace monitoring and naval resources to support Ukraine, but Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson emphasized that no promises have been made regarding the deployment of ground forces, as he stated on Wednesday.

"It is not, I think, about moving very large troops from other countries to Ukraine, but about making sure that Ukraine itself can take responsibility for its country in such a credible way that Russia does not try again," Kristersson said in an interview on Sveriges Radio, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

The comments came after a White House meeting where the US, Ukraine and European leaders agreed on providing security guarantees for Kyiv. However, the specifics of those guarantees have yet to be finalized.

Last week, US President Donald Trump held a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Alaska, aimed at ending the war in Ukraine that continues since February 2022.

Earlier this year, the premier said Sweden would consider contributing to post-war peacekeeping forces in Ukraine.​​​​​​​

