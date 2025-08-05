Sweden, Norway, Denmark pledge nearly $500 million to NATO plan for arming Ukraine

Sweden, Norway, Denmark pledge nearly $500 million to NATO plan for arming Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden, Norway, and Denmark have jointly committed around 5 billion Norwegian crowns—equivalent to approximately $486 million—to a NATO-led initiative aimed at supplying U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine.

The announcement was made on Tuesday through a statement by the Norwegian government. The joint contribution underscores the three Nordic countries' continued support for Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia and reflects growing cooperation with NATO's defense strategies, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The funds will be channeled through a NATO project that facilitates the delivery of American military equipment to bolster Ukraine’s defensive capabilities.

News.Az