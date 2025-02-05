Sweden school shooting death toll rises to 11

+ ↺ − 16 px

The death toll from a shooting in a central Sweden school has risen to 11, with the perpetrator believed to be among the dead, police said on Wednesday.

Authorities have yet to confirm the number of injured, with police warning that the death toll could rise, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

"We do not have a complete picture at this time regarding the number of injured," police spokesman Fredrik Svedemyr said.

He added that the situation remains uncertain for those receiving medical treatment.

"Since we also do not have any information about the injury situation for those being treated in hospital, there is unfortunately a risk that the number will not stop at eleven," Svedemyr said.

The shooting took place at around 12.33 p.m. local time (1133GMT) on Tuesday, targeting the adult education center that is located on a campus with other schools at the Campus Risbergska in Orebro, a city 200 kilometers (124 miles) west of Stockholm.

Police noted that authorities believe the perpetrator is among the dead and that officials do not expect further attacks.

The police added that the perpetrator acted alone, but the motive for the attack is not yet clear.

