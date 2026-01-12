Sweden urges EU ban on Russian oil and luxury exports

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sweden is calling on the European Union to toughen sanctions on Russia, including a ban on support for Moscow’s oil and gas-shipping fleet, restrictions on Russian fertiliser, and an end to luxury goods exports, Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard said Monday.

Speaking at an annual security conference in Salen, Sweden, Stenergard emphasized that the EU’s next sanctions package should prohibit European companies from providing services to Russian ships carrying oil, gas, and coal — including transport, reloading, insurance, and port repairs, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

She also highlighted Russian fertiliser, the country’s third-largest export to the EU, calling for tighter restrictions. Russia produces over 20% of the world’s fertiliser and supplies about 25% of EU imports.

“Rich Russian consumers shouldn’t be able to enjoy luxury EU products like Italian fashion or French wines,” Stenergard added, underlining the need for stricter measures.

The EU has implemented 19 sanctions packages against Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine and is preparing the 20th package to further pressure the Kremlin.

News.Az